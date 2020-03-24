Nomad is a long-standing brand in the world of Apple accessories. The company, which is known for its minimalist iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods gear, is back at it with a new case for the AirPods Pro.

Today, Nomad has launched its Active Rugged Leather case for the AirPods Pro. The company had already offered an AirPods Pro case in Horween Leather, but the Active Leather takes protection for your headphones to a new level.

Not only does the case protect your AirPods from drops and scratches while looking classic, but the Active Leather is also water-resistant. While not fully waterproof, this will help protect your AirPods from accidental splashes. It also incorporates a light pipe so you can still know the charging status of your headphones.

"Designed to give your AirPods Pro a classic, yet bold new look. This two-piece Rugged Case has an optical light pipe for the LED charging indicator and a lanyard attachment point for an optional wrist strap. Built with hydrophobic, water-resistant leather, Active Rugged Case repels water, making it perfect for protecting your AirPods from unexpected splashes, sweaty workouts, and any other adventures."

Nomad is able to offer a water-resistant leather case because of a special tanning process the leather goes through with its partner in Germany, Heinen. This process also maintains the appearance of the case better than Horween leather, which develops a more noticeable patina over time.

"A unique tanning process gives this leather natural water-resistant properties that repel water with ease. This increases the leather's durability to better protect from scratches and scuffs, ensuring that your case maintains its appearance over time."

The Active Rugged Case for AirPods Pro comes in both Black and Mocha and is available to order today from Nomad for $34.95.