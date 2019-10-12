What you need to know NOMAD has released its new wireless charging solution, Base Station Pro.

Charge up to 3 devices at any one time.

Thanks to FreePower™ wireless charging, you can charge your device in any position.

Popular accessory maker NOMAD has released its brand new wireless charging solution, Base Station Pro. The brand new charging device will allow users to charge up to three devices at any one time, and thanks to FreePower™ technology, the devices can be charged in any position on the mat. The Base Station Pro has been developed in partnership with startup company Aira, who are behind the FreePower™ technology:

As you well know, the biggest problem with current wireless chargers is the very small "sweet spot" that requires perfect alignment to transmit power. Late in 2018, Nomad was approached by the startup technology company Aira. They believed they had locked down free position wireless charging technology to solve the sweet spot problem, a technology they were calling FreePower™. Aira was looking for a strategic partner to bring this next-generation technology to market. Just over one year later, Nomad is finalizing production schedules on what will surely be our best charging experience yet. Nomad is the exclusive provider of Aira's FreePower™ technology at launch.

The Base Station Pro is one seameless surface created from an 18 coil matrix. The FreePower™ algorithms rapidly locate your device when you place it on the surface, so you can charge up to 3 devices in any orientation. It features a slate gray aluminium chassis and black padded leather charging surface. All your devices charge simultaneously at up to 5W each. It can be used to charge iPhone, Airpods and other wireless charging earbuds, and is powered by a 27W USB-C PD charger.

Today's "soft launch" will allow users to sign up to email updates on the product website, and pre-orders will begin in November. For a full breakdown, check out the YouTube video below: