Nomad has today announced a new two-port GaN charger that offers up to 65W of charging power. The new charger is so small that it's around the size of Apple's AirPods case.

With two ports the new charger is capable of powering one device at 45W via the top one and an additional 20W via the bottom one, more than enough to charge a MacBook Air and iPhone 13 at the same time, for example.

With our ProCharge power philosophy, 65W Power Adapter is able to direct maximum power to either port when charging a single device. When charging two devices, ProCharge automatically reroutes power to both ports, delivering 45W to the high-speed top port and 20W to the bottom port.

The small size along with the foldout Springs makes this charger the perfect travel companion and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better-looking option, too. If your kit is all Space Gray, this new 65W Power Adapter will fit right in! The small size married to that 65W power output makes this a compelling charger for anyone on the move.

If this all sounds like something that should be in your tech bag you can order one of your very own right now. It'll cost $69.95 but those ordering now can save $5 off a Kevlar USB-C cable to go with it. Something to keep in mind if you're looking to add a cable to the mix.