Apple continued to boss the North American wearables market during the second quarter of 2020 according to new numbers shared by Canalys.

Apple accounted for 37.6% of all shipped wearables during the quarter, with Fitbit coming in second with 19.3%. Fitbit's strength was thought to be in the low-cost fitness tracking market, one that saw significant action during the quarter.

Apple reportedly shipped 3.2 million wearables during the second quarter with part of that number made up by the best-selling smartwatch – Apple Watch Series 5. On the lower end, Apple Watch Series 3 sales were also strong, growing around 30%.