- Apple dominated the North American wearables market during the second quarter of 2020.
- Apple accounted for almost 38% of total wearable shipments.
- Apple Watch Series 5 was the best-selling smartwatch.
Apple continued to boss the North American wearables market during the second quarter of 2020 according to new numbers shared by Canalys.
Apple accounted for 37.6% of all shipped wearables during the quarter, with Fitbit coming in second with 19.3%. Fitbit's strength was thought to be in the low-cost fitness tracking market, one that saw significant action during the quarter.
Apple reportedly shipped 3.2 million wearables during the second quarter with part of that number made up by the best-selling smartwatch – Apple Watch Series 5. On the lower end, Apple Watch Series 3 sales were also strong, growing around 30%.
The value of North America's wearable band market in Q2 2020 remained flat year-on-year at US$2 billion, despite shipments growing 10% annually. The average selling price declined 11% to US$235 due to a boom in low-end activity trackers and 30% year-on-year growth for Apple Watch Series 3. Apple Watch Series 5 was North America's best-selling smartwatch, matching last year's Series 4 shipments.
This all despite the third consecutive quarter of smartwatch sales decline in North America. While other vendors are struggling – Samsung saw a 48% reduction in shipments, for example – Apple was able to grow its shipments by around 9%.
