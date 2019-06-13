So you get an email from Apple that Apple Card applications are open. You grab your iPhone and pop open the Wallet app and breeze through your application. You're ready to get that titanium card and start using Apple Card's money management tools and Daily Cash. But then you're application comes back declined. The first thing you should do is to check your credit report to understand your credit score and what led to the decline.

For some, the reason for the application being rejected can come down to either a lack of credit history or a low credit score. For those newer or completely new to credit, you will either have no credit score or most likely a lower score since there isn't much history. Low scores are due to a number of reasons: high credit utilization and late payments are two frequent culprits.

If you find yourself getting declined for Apple Card, there are options that will help you build or rebuild your credit. Card companies have products geared towards those with low or no credit, giving you the ability to get approved and start fixing or building up your score so that eventually Apple Card could be in your future.

If you are rebuilding credit

A good option for those with bad credit, or credit that's been damaged, is the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®. You will get an initial $200 credit line after making a security deposit of $49, $99, or $200, and unlike using a prepaid or debit card, you'll build your credit back up since this card regularly reports your history to the three credit bureaus.