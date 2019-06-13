Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
So you get an email from Apple that Apple Card applications are open. You grab your iPhone and pop open the Wallet app and breeze through your application. You're ready to get that titanium card and start using Apple Card's money management tools and Daily Cash. But then you're application comes back declined. The first thing you should do is to check your credit report to understand your credit score and what led to the decline.
For some, the reason for the application being rejected can come down to either a lack of credit history or a low credit score. For those newer or completely new to credit, you will either have no credit score or most likely a lower score since there isn't much history. Low scores are due to a number of reasons: high credit utilization and late payments are two frequent culprits.
If you find yourself getting declined for Apple Card, there are options that will help you build or rebuild your credit. Card companies have products geared towards those with low or no credit, giving you the ability to get approved and start fixing or building up your score so that eventually Apple Card could be in your future.
If you are rebuilding credit
A good option for those with bad credit, or credit that's been damaged, is the Capital One® Secured Mastercard®. You will get an initial $200 credit line after making a security deposit of $49, $99, or $200, and unlike using a prepaid or debit card, you'll build your credit back up since this card regularly reports your history to the three credit bureaus.
Start over
Capital One® Secured Mastercard®
No annual fee, and all the credit building benefits with responsible card use. Get access to a higher credit line after making your first 5 monthly payments on time with no additional deposit needed. Easily manage your account 24/7 with online access, by phone or using our mobile app.
If you are starting out with credit
For those looking to get started with their first credit card, whether you are a student or not, the Capital One® QuicksilverOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card is a solid option. While it does carry a $39 annual fee, it sports 1.5% Cash Back and starts you off with a lower limit until you've proven you can use the card responsibly. As far as beginner card goes, this one eases you in with boundaries and rewards.
Getting started
Capital One® QuicksilverOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, every day. Get access to a higher credit line after making your first 5 monthly payments on time. Monitor your credit profile with the CreditWise® app, free for everyone.
If you have fair to good credit
If you just missed the mark getting approved for Apple Card but your credit is fair to good, there are a number of cards that offer stellar rewards and benefits in this range.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is offering a huge sign-up bonus of 60,000 points when you spend $4,000 in the first three months. That's equal to $750 worth of travel, and right now one of the best offers on the market. You'll earn 2 points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide and 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases. It has no foreign transaction fees and a $95 annual fee, making it one of the less expensive premium points card around.
Preferred points
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
With its sign-up bonus having just jumped to 60,000 points when you spend $4,000 in the first three months, now's the time to add the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to your wallet. Even better, future travel and dining purchases earn 2x points per dollar spent and it includes valuable travel benefits like primary car rental insurance. All of these extras make its $95 annual fee easy to justify.
The Chase Freedom® card is a great card for those who want cash back with something extra every quarter. You'll earn 1% back on all purchases with no limit and 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate them. The categories frequently include things like groceries, gas, and home improvement. The card features a $150 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months and 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (variable APR of 17.24-25.99% after that).
Rotating categories
Chase Freedom®
Earn 1% cash back on all purchases and 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter. Earn a $150 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (variable APR of 17.24-25.99% after that).
Building your credit, whether it be from scratch or all over again, is a marathon, not a sprint. Pick a card that you know will help guide you on the path to good credit so that after a while, you'll be able to toss that card away and replace it with Apple Card.
