What you need to know
- Notability has switched to a freemium model and planned to charge existing users from November 2022.
- Following customer backlash, existing Notability users will get access to premium features for life.
Yesterday say popular note-taking app Notability switch to a freemium model, making the app free with an annual subscription unlocking additional features. Developer Ginger Labs confirmed at the time that people who already bought Notability would be able to use those features for a year before being forced to join the subscription offering. Today, that plan changed for the better.
Following backlash surrounding plans to remove functionality that customers had already paid for, Ginger Labs has now confirmed that it is going to "correct course," giving customers lifetime access to Notability features and content that they already paid for — regardless of subscription status.
Yesterday, we made a big announcement regarding our transition to a free app with an optional subscription. We heard the disappointment from our existing customers, and we want to correct our course.
Today, we are making some changes (coming soon in Notability version 11.0.2). Everyone who purchased Notability prior to our switch to subscription on November 1st, 2021 will have lifetime access to all existing features and any content previously purchased in the app.
The move means that everyone who already owns Notability will continue to be able to use it, as they previously did, without the need to sign up for a subscription. Developer Ginger Labs has come in for some criticism since yesterday's announcement, but it's a positive sign that one of the best Mac and iPad apps for note taking will continue to offer features to people who already paid for them.
