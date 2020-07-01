What you need to know
- Skinit has a new subscription service that sends you new phone cases and skins.
- There are three tiers to choose from starting at $9.99.
- You can get cases, game controller skins, and more.
Skins are brilliant ways to give old or boring tech a new lease of life while adding a spot of personalization at the same time. But knowing which to get and being stuck with it is a problem, so Skinit has a new subscription service that gives you the chance to change everything monthly using your own custom designs.
The Skinit tech accessory subscription service is the first I've come across and, honestly, I'm still trying to decide how I feel about it. But here's the lowdown.
Stylish techies can now update the design of their phone, gaming controller, or other devices on a regular basis throughout the year. Receiving new accessories at home is as easy as signing up, and checking back to update your chosen design before each shipping date.
Sounds promising, and who doesn't want to be able to customize their tech? But how much does it cost? Skinit says that plans start from $9.99 per month or per quarter, depending on how often you want to switch things out.
- Phone Case Plan ($19.99 monthly or quarterly)
- Gaming Controller Skin Plan ($9.99 monthly or quarterly)
- Multi-Device Skin Plan ($9.99 monthly or quarterly)
Importantly, Skinit says you can cancel your subscription at any time and that you're saving up to 50% on regular pricing each and every time something is shipped out.
The new subscription service is live and ready to go now and, again, start at $9.99 per month or quarter.
