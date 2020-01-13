Apple Card is proving popular, especially among those who want to be able to pick up an interest-free iPhone. But it has one big downfall in its inability to output CSV files. Thankfully, that's no longer a problem.

For the uninitiated, a CSV file – comma-separated value – is a kind of file that's often used by financial apps to export and import large amounts of financial data. Like budgeting apps. That you might want to upload your Apple Card transactions to.

See the problem?

But it's a problem you don't need to live with thanks to a new tool called csv.wtf, created by developer Jed Schmidt. It's essentially a web app and you give it your pre-downloaded Apple Card PDFs. In return, it spits out a CSV file for you to download and then do what you want with.

In an interview with CNBC, Schmidt spoke about the lack of CSV support from Apple and how surprised he was that his tool was needed at all.