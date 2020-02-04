NVIDIA's cloud game streaming service GeForce Now has been in beta for what feels like an eternity, but that's ending today. The service is finally available to the public, and you can just head over to NVIDIA's website, and sign up. NVIDIA was one of the first players in this category, and over the years it has fine-tuned GeForce Now into the best cloud gaming platform available today.

The free tier limits gaming sessions to one hour at a time.

Access to GeForce Now was free during the beta, but we now have details on what the service costs. NVIDIA is rolling out a free tier that gives users standard access to its servers, but gaming sessions for free users will be limited to one hour per session.

You can access unlimited sessions, but you'll have to wait before you can play another session. NVIDIA says that's to allow everyone a chance to try out its gaming service, and that everyone enrolled in the GeForce Now beta has been automatically switched over to the free tier.

The $4.99 plan gets you priority access, longer gaming sessions, and real-time ray tracing for eligible games.

There's also a paid Founders membership that costs $4.99 a month, and you get priority access to NVIDIA's servers — meaning no wait time before you can play a game. The paid plan includes six-hour gaming sessions, and the best part is that you get real-time ray tracing for eligible games. Both tiers let you play at 1080p resolution and 60fps, with NVIDIA noting that Full HD is still the preferred resolution for a majority of its customers.

NVIDIA says the $4.99 plan is an introductory offer that's valid for 12 months, and at this time there's no mention of how much the service will cost after that period. That said, you do get a generous 90-day free trial, so you're effectively getting 15 months of paid access to GeForce Now by shelling out $60. That's a fantastic deal, and makes GeForce Now a much more enticing option if you're looking to get into cloud gaming.