A security guard at an Apple Store in New York has reportedly been stabbed by a customer who refused to wear a mask on entry.

According to CBS New York:

A mask dispute led to an attack inside an Apple Store in Manhattan on Friday. It happened at the Apple Store on 14th Street and Ninth Avenue in the Meatpacking District around 6:45 p.m. Police say a customer was asked to wear a mask, but he refused and allegedly stabbed a security guard in the stomach and arm and slashed him on the head.

One witness reportedly described "screaming and people pushing and shoving", and said they saw the guard taken out on a stretcher by two paramedics followed by five or six policemen. Fortunately, the guard's injuries were described as non-life-threatening, and they were taken to a local hospital. The report says the suspect fled the scene.

The incident took place at Apple's West 14th store in the city's Meatpacking District. Like most Apple stores the West 14th locating is operating reservations and walk-in availability, but says face masks are required to enter:

We're open and look forward to welcoming you. Shop by walking in, reserving a one-on-one session with a Specialist or buy online and pickup in store. Get support at the Genius Bar in store or by making a reservation. Face masks required. If you need one, just ask.

The store will not open until 12 noon today (October 9), as opposed to its usual opening time of 9 am. Whilst not confirmed, it seems likely this is due to the incident that took place. Apple stores worldwide are welcoming customers eager to get their hands on the iPhone 13, Apple's new best iPhone.