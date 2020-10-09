October iPhone 12 event: AirTags delayed until 2021 according to leak

Apple's October 13 event is going to bring new iPhones, but we also hoped that we'd finally see AirTags shown for the first time. Now it seems that won't be the case, assuming prolific leakster Jon Prosser is on the ball with this one.

In a tweet overnight, Prosser dropped the bombshell that not only will AirTags not be announced during next week's event, but also that we won't see them at all this year. Instead, March 2021 is currently penciled in as the launch window.

So, about AirTags.



This one hurts my heart...



I’m being told that Apple has pushed back the announcement and launch of AirTags to March of 2021. 😳 https://t.co/xtUvCAFmoE pic.twitter.com/DIUlcp01Xy — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 9, 2020

At this point, AirTags is fast becoming the AiPower of 2019/2020. And who would want to bet against it missing its March 2021 window, too?

For those who have been living under a soundproof rock for the last 18 months, AirTags are thought to be Apple's answer to Tile and other similar item trackers. We've seen leak upon leak of these things but, so far, Apple hasn't been able to get them out the door.

Now, at least, it seems that 2020 isn't going to be the year of the AirTag. At least it'll take some of the attention from AirPower!