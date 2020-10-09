October iPhone 12 event: AirTags delayed until 2021 according to leak

What you need to know
- Apple was expected to announce its long-awaited AirTags during its October event.
- A new leak suggests that isn't the case.
- We'll be waiting until next year at the earliest.
Apple's October 13 event is going to bring new iPhones, but we also hoped that we'd finally see AirTags shown for the first time. Now it seems that won't be the case, assuming prolific leakster Jon Prosser is on the ball with this one.
In a tweet overnight, Prosser dropped the bombshell that not only will AirTags not be announced during next week's event, but also that we won't see them at all this year. Instead, March 2021 is currently penciled in as the launch window.
At this point, AirTags is fast becoming the AiPower of 2019/2020. And who would want to bet against it missing its March 2021 window, too?
For those who have been living under a soundproof rock for the last 18 months, AirTags are thought to be Apple's answer to Tile and other similar item trackers. We've seen leak upon leak of these things but, so far, Apple hasn't been able to get them out the door.
Now, at least, it seems that 2020 isn't going to be the year of the AirTag. At least it'll take some of the attention from AirPower!
October iPhone 12 event leak reveals prices, colors, and storage
The world's most mysterious yet accurate Apple leaker, Kang, has laid out in full the prices of the iPhone 12 lineup for next week's event. The report says iPhone 12 mini will start at $699 for 64GB of storage.
The first ‘Wolfwalkers’ trailer is magical, terrifying, and exciting
The animated feature "Wolfwalkers" is hand-drawn and set in the middle of the 17th century with magic and wolves abound.
Apple Carnegie Library is a winner at the 2020 American Architecture Awards
One of Apple's most stunning stores has picked up an award for its amazing architecture.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.