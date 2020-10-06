Apple may announce its October 13 iPhone 12 event today, October 6, according to the latest reports.

When asked when Apple's event, which is expected to take place on October 13, was being announced, serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser responded to a Twitter comment simply stating "tomorrow."

Tomorrow — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 6, 2020

Prosser also noted that he had mentioned this date on September 29 stating "they'll probably give everyone a heads up on the 6th."

Recent reports have suggested that Apple plans to announce its new iPhone 12 lineup on October 13, with pre-orders for the new phones going live on October 16.

iPhone 12 isn't the only exciting product we can expect. Apple recently stopped selling a lot of third-party audio equipment such as headphones and speakers, giving rise to speculation and rumors that Apple will announce new audio gear.

Prosser has confirmed that AirPods Studio's first mass production batch will be completed this month and that an announcement of those is "imminent." He furthermore stated that Apple's HomePod mini was also coming, another device Apple is rumored to have in the works.

All signs now point to an October iPhone 12 event to be held on October 13. Just one week away, now seems like the perfect time for Apple to announce its plans. Given that this will be a pre-recorded event without any guests, one week is also plenty of notice.

Apple is expected to debut a brand new iPhone 12 lineup, featuring four new models in three sizes, 5G capability, and more.