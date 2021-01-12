Microsoft has released some notable updates for its suite of Office apps for the iPad. The new versions of the apps bring some new features that some may have been waiting for for some time now.

The Word app has been updated with mouse or trackpad support for the iPad. Now, you can hook up a wireless or wired mouse or trackpad to your iPad and use it for precision pointing within the Word app.

The Excel app now supports working with multiple spreadsheets at the same time with Split View. Powerpoint has released a new feature called Presenter Coach with lets you get feedback on your presentation.

See all of the release notes below:

Microsoft Word

Support UI Text Interaction: Use the trackpad from the all new magic keyboard to interact with your document.

Use a Pointing Device: Connect a trackpad or mouse to your iPad for another way to interact with Word.

Microsoft Excel

Work with Multiple Spreadsheets at the Same Time: Excel can open two or more spreadsheets side by side for you to view and edit. This feature is available for users who are on iOS13 and higher.

Microsoft Powerpoint

Rehearse your Presentation with Presenter Coach: Get feedback on the things that help keep an audience engaged — like pacing, pitch, filler words, sensitive phrases, and more.

All of the updates are available now. You can update each app for free on the App Store.