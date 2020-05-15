I've reviewed bigger tech backpacks and smaller tech backpacks, but the OGIO PACE 20 Backpack is a just-right medium 20-liter size. It doesn't weigh too much, but it holds my MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and other work and play essentials in its many pockets.

Compartments galore OGIO PACE 20 Backpack: Features

The OGIO PACE 20 Backpack is a 20-liter backpack made with luggage-grade 1680D (the base) and 600D (the body) ballistic nylon. This makes for a sturdy, durable bag. The laptop compartment is well-padded, and large enough to house up to a 17-inch laptop. The bottom of the compartment ends before reaching the bottom of the backpack (which is also padded.) So if you set the backpack down, your laptop is nowhere near the ground. The tablet sleeve is even farther from the ground, and it's large enough for a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Both of these compartments are secured with a velcro tab. Also inside the bag's main compartment, you'll find two simple slide pockets for carrying magazines, files, and the like. There are four pen-holders as well.

The back of the backpack is well-padded, as are the straps. There's a luggage pass-through and a secret zippered pocket on the back as well. There are two stretchy water bottle/umbrella pockets, one on each side of the backpack. A sturdy handle on the top lets you carry the bag by hand if you prefer.

The OGIO PACE 20 Backpack is a well-constructed bag, with many pockets and padding in all the right places.

In front of the main compartment is another roomy zippered compartment. There are four slide pockets of varying sizes, two of which are mesh. There is another zippered compartment in there as well. There are three more zippered compartments on the front of the bag. The largest has two slide pockets within. Inside the very front pocket is a small carabiner clip, perfect for keys.

The OGIO PACE 20 Backpack comes in four colors: Black, Heather Gray, Khaki, and Navy. The Navy shade, as seen in my photos, is a dark, neutral color. All of the colorways have black trim. The OGIO logo is printed in gray on one of the front pockets. If the OGIO PACE 20 isn't quite large enough for you, check out the similar but slightly larger "big sibling" backpack, the OGIO PACE 25.

This bag carries a limited lifetime warranty, meaning that OGIO guarantees it for the "lifetime of the product (original sales receipt required). This warranty covers the product for the original owner against defects in materials and workmanship only."

Just right

OGIO PACE 20 Backpack: What I like

I'm like Goldilocks, many backpacks are too big for me, and awkward for me to carry. Others are too small, and just don't hold enough to be useful. I find the OGIO PACE 20 Backpack to be just the right size. I know it's a soccer mom stereotype, but cupholders are important to me! This bag has not one but two exterior water bottle holders. They lie flat unobtrusively out of the way when not in use, but they're there when you need them.

I like that there are so many compartments and pockets to keep me organized. No more digging around in a bottomless pit — everything I need is right at my fingertips.