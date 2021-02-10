Ohio State University has today announced that it's making its Swift Coding and App development certificate program available to the public.

From Ohio State News:

The Ohio State University is making its popular Swift Coding and App Development certificate program available to the public. By expanding access to learners everywhere, participants gain cutting-edge skills for today's modern economy. Additionally, the university is working with local businesses to provide workforce development opportunities for their employees through Ohio's TechCred program.

OSU says that in the year since it launched more than 3,000 students, faculty, staff, and alumni have enrolled in the program, completing its self-paced modules at a speed that suits them. OSU says the new course "expands the opportunity to anyone interested in learning how to code and build apps that are ready for the App Store." The course is supported by Columbus-based venture studio Horizon Two Labs, helping to launch and develop tech startups and supporting the enrollment of its own employees on the course.

About the course, OSU states:

The four-course series is designed to make it easy for participants to learn to code and develop apps with Swift — Apple's open-source programming language. They also walk away with a series of stackable certificates and real-world skills.

The course is built around Apple's own coding curriculum and Xcode.

Director of learning programs and Digital Flagship Cory Tressler said: