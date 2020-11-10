OmniFocus 3.11 is now available for download and if you haven't updated yet, you really should. This update brings iOS 14 Home screen widgets to OmniFocus for iPhone and iPad and they're brilliant.

I've been testing these widgets for a few weeks now and they've gone through some huge improvements during that time. The result is some pretty sweet widgets that can display all kinds of different types of tasks – including a custom perspective if you want.

OmniFocus 3.11 for iOS adds a curated set of widgets that you can add to the Today View or your Home Screen to access your most used perspectives and most timely action items from wherever you are on your device. This includes: A Forecast widget with a calendar view for today and the days ahead

A Perspective Items widget with a list of upcoming items in a perspective of your choice

All of the new widgets come in three sizes and there's one dedicated to putting a giant Inbox button on your Home screen – perfect for getting tasks straight into OmniFocus when they cross your mind and before you can forget about them.

Both of these are available in small, medium, and large widget sizes, and can have their font size customized to suit your needs. The update also includes a New Inbox Item widget—a large, friendly button for immediately opening OmniFocus to add a new item to your Inbox.

The Omni Group is working on bringing an updated macOS Big Sur version of OmniFocus to market as well, so that's something well worth keeping your eyes peeled for. Until then you can download the iOS and iPad updates from the App Store now. It's a free upgrade for all OmniFocus subscribers and owners of OmniFocus 3 for iOS.