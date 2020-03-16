With Apple Stores around the globe now closed in an attempt to help contain coronavirus, Apple has issued an FAQ to its website. In that FAQ you'll find answers to some important questions, including how to return things when there's no store to return them to.

The short answer to that one is that you don't. But fear not because Apple is giving everyone an additional 14 days after their local store's reopening in order to return unwanted products, as spotted by MacRumors.

Q: I want to return a product I recently purchased but the 14-day return period will end before March 28--what should I do? A: Don't worry. We'll accept your return up to 14 days after we reopen.

Apple also explains how customers can get items back if they have been repaired at an Apple Store, as well as explaining that Apple Stores should reopen on March 28. It's possible that won't happen, though, with Apple waiting to see how things stand when that date rolls around.

If you have questions surrounding the closure of Apple Stores outside Greater China, this FAQ should help out. If you have a question that hasn't been answered, reach out to Apple Support in the first instance.

