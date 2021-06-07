Those looking to score a great Apple Watch deal might be best served by going for a previous-generation model. If you can snag a refurbished Apple Watch, you can often get an even better deal. Today only, Woot has a variety of refurbished models on sale from just $124.99 in various sizes and colors giving you the chance to save.

While Apple moved to the Apple Watch Series 6 late last year, the previous-gen models are still some of the best smartwatches on the market and make for great entry-level devices for those just trying out their first wearable.

Take the Apple Watch Series 3, for example. It might not have all the new features of the latest Apple Watch, but it's still a worthy pick — especially at today's prices. You can score 38mm models starting at $124.99 or 42mm models starting at $139.99.

In our best Apple Watch guide, we still give the Series 3 model the title of best budget option. While it may have a slightly smaller display and is missing a few of the newest features, it's still a premium smartwatch that puts most others to shame. At over 50% less than the Series 6, it's worth some serious consideration if you're looking to keep the price low.

Other devices in the sale include the Apple Watch Series 4 with its edge-to-edge and EKG capabilities from $169.99 and the last-gen Apple Watch Series 5 from $259.99.

The devices at Woot are limited in supply, and some are already sold out, so don't miss out on the other models that still remain. All of the Apple Watch models are listed as refurbished 'scratch & dent' condition which means they may have some cosmetic imperfections but have been tested to ensure they work like new. Their batteries are at minimum 85% capacity, too. Each is backed by a 90-day warranty.

