For just one day only, Woot has select refurbished configurations of Apple's MacBook Air and MacBook Pro devices on sale with prices starting at $600. While these models aren't brand new, they've each been restored to ensure they work like new come with at least 90 days of warranty coverage. Be sure to check out the cosmetic condition too with some listed as Grade A or Grade B.

The sale features affordable options like previous-gen MacBook Air models. The 2018 Air features a 13-inch Retina display, 1.6GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It also has two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports and battery life of up to 12 hours.

With a 256GB SSD, you'll have plenty of space for documents, photos, music, movies, and more, though the 512GB version from 2019 is also available if you need more space. If you don't want or need the latest 2020 MacBook Air, these refurb deals are the way to go if you prefer to save some money.

If you want more power or a larger display, you can choose between 13-inch and 15-inch models of MacBook Pro. The models vary in age and specification with the early 2015 13-inch model being the lowest cost. It is equipped with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD for $679.99, though just $10 more gets you double the storage if you don't mind a bit of cosmetic wear.

Alternatively, there are many other 13-inch models from 2017, 2018, and 2019 at various prices and the 15-inch MacBook Pro is also available refurbished today with models from $1,399.99 if you want the most computer for your money.

Check out our in-depth MacBook Pro review and 2018 MacBook Air review to find out all you need to know about the devices. If you're in the market for something brand new rather than refurbished, our collection of the best MacBook deals can help you make a saving on whichever model you're eyeing up.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.