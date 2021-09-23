One measly minute of 4K ProRes video eats 6GB of an iPhone 13 Pro's storage

We're now just a day away from Apple bringing iPhone 13 to the masses, but those who are buying an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max to take advantage of the promised ProRes video support ought to keep one thing in mind — that video's going to be huge!

I already suspected that ProRes was going to be an issue on lower storage configurations before Apple limited the 128GB versions of its new high-end iPhones to recording in just 1080p ProRes. The higher capacity models get the full 4K treatment — and according to one report, that 4K HDR ProRes video is going to be bigger than you might imagine. To the tune of 6GB for every minute of video.

Here's Input's Ray Wong on the matter.

FYI, 1 minute of ProRes Video shot on iPhone 13 Pros clocks in at 6GB



Use that information however you want — Ray Wong (@raywongy) September 21, 2021

While Apple won't have ProRes support ready until the fall, alongside SharePlay and more, it's a feature that some creators are already looking forward to. They're likely already dealing with huge file sizes when filming with a 'real' camera, but those cameras have memory card slots — an iPhone does not.

Regardless of the storage limitations, this will undoubtedly be the best iPhone for capturing video. Whether it's the new ProRes support, Cinematic Mode, or just the improved lighting capabilities afforded by the new lenses, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are going to be video recording monsters.

Are you (im)patiently waiting for your new iPhone to arrive? Let me know which model you're waiting on in the comments below. Me? I have a Siera Blue iPhone 13 Pro Max waiting at the local Apple Store.