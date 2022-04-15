Opera has announced that its Web3-focused Crypto Browser is now available for iPhone and iPad, making the jump from the desktop for the first time.

The Opera Crypto Browser is "built with Web3 at its core," the outfit says, and it even has its own built-in crypto wallet for people who want to get their trading on. The app also offers access to decentralized apps and games, not to mention the buzziest of buzz words — the metaverse.

The Opera Crypto Browser, for Windows, Mac and Android, is a dedicated web3 browser with a built-in non-custodial crypto wallet. Built for crypto experts and novices alike, it provides a streamlined and comprehensible user experience with decentralized apps (dapps), games and metaverse platforms, so that no one, including our friends on Macs and iPhones, is left out.

Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, seems excited, saying "The interest in Web3 is continuing to grow. The Opera Crypto Browser Project was built to simplify the Web3 user experience that has often been bewildering for mainstream users. Opera believes Web3 has to be easy to use in order to reach its full potential and a mass adoption."

Those who want to check out the new Opera Crypto Browser can download it now and it might be the best iPhone app of its kind for you. It's a free download from the App Store so you can give it a try without any commitment, too.

Still plodding around the Web 2.0? Safari is probably still the best web browser for most people.