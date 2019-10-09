Oprah has opened up about the reason she partnered with Apple to create Oprah's Book Club. In an article published to The Oprah Magazine , Oprah delves into the decision to partner with Apple behind her brand new Apple TV+ show, and accompanying section in the Apple Books app. The press release for the new show states:

Cupertino, California — Apple and Oprah Winfrey today announced Oprah's Book Club will connect a community of readers worldwide to stories that truly matter by today's most thought-provoking authors. Winfrey, the esteemed producer, actress, talk show host, philanthropist and CEO of OWN, will partner with Apple to build a vibrant, global book club that has the power to both transport and transform people — turning every book into an opportunity for self-discovery, and bringing the world together through reading... Readers around the world can easily discover Oprah's Book Club through the Apple Books app, where they can learn more about the latest selection and browse previous selections in a beautiful and immersive experience. With the new Reading Goals feature in Apple Books, readers can make reading a daily habit more easily.

Now in her article published Wednesday, she explains why she took the leap with Apple. Oprah begins by explaining her love and passion for reading, its ability to take people to places and experience things all within the pages of a book. Oprah hopes to use Apple as a platform to share her love of reading with the rest of the world:

All of this is why I've joined forces with Apple to create what I hope will be the world's most vibrant book club, engaging readers everywhere in conversations with one another—and with the authors who conjure the magic. Apple is in a billion pockets, y'all. To me, that presents a magnificent opportunity to connect the world through reading. With each announcement of a new book club selection, you'll have a chance to buy the book, read it, and then take part in a conversation with the author about the story and the writing process.

My partnership with Apple gives me a chance to take one of my most joyful experiences and spread the word. I know for sure you'll appreciate the community that results when people engage with stories that enhance their lives.

Oprah's Book Club will premiere November 1, with a new episode airing every two months. In the first episode she will interview Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of "The Water Dance". That book is available to purchase on Apple Books as an ebook or an audio book now

