Today is the day that Apple Watch Series 7 goes on sale and while those who were quick to get pre-orders in are now receiving their watches, those who have yet to place an order are going to be in for a wait. Depending on which configuration they choose, that wait could be as long as two months.

Checking the online Apple Store this morning shows that most watches won't be delivered for around five weeks, but some configurations are displaying delivery windows of six to eight weeks — almost long enough to forget you placed the order in the first place!