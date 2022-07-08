Fans of The Oregon Trail can now take the game into the real world thanks to a new Apple Watch companion app. The new app, dubbed The Oregon Trail: StepTracker, does exactly that — it tracks your steps and then translates your movement into the game proper.

The Oregon Trail has proven to be one of the most popular Apple Arcade games around and you can download it now on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. But this new addition is all about Apple Watch, with wearers encouraged to install the game and "experience the journey of The Oregon Trail in the 1800s in real life."

Using real-world data from walking, running, jogging, or rolling a wheelchair, StepTracker turns that movement into in-game steps, taking gamers down The Oregon Trail as if they were really there.

Developer Gameloft is quick to point out that this isn't just a step tracker, though. It's a real bonafide game.