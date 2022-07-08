What you need to know
- The Oregon Trail comes to Apple Watch for the first time.
- The new StepTracker app uses Apple Health data and turns your steps into in-game progress.
- The new game is available for free in the App Store on your Apple Watch.
Fans of The Oregon Trail can now take the game into the real world thanks to a new Apple Watch companion app. The new app, dubbed The Oregon Trail: StepTracker, does exactly that — it tracks your steps and then translates your movement into the game proper.
The Oregon Trail has proven to be one of the most popular Apple Arcade games around and you can download it now on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. But this new addition is all about Apple Watch, with wearers encouraged to install the game and "experience the journey of The Oregon Trail in the 1800s in real life."
Using real-world data from walking, running, jogging, or rolling a wheelchair, StepTracker turns that movement into in-game steps, taking gamers down The Oregon Trail as if they were really there.
Developer Gameloft is quick to point out that this isn't just a step tracker, though. It's a real bonafide game.
Players will find more than just a simple step tracker: other features include digital representations of real-world locations, statistics and progress data, daily summaries, avatar customization, in-game rewards, and more. Players can walk the full 2,000 miles of the Oregon Trail, with five journey legs, 64 locations, seven forts, 15 river crossings, and eight pony express stations, meaning there is a lot to see and do as they "journey" along the trail. The impressive graphics of The Oregon Trail are also front-and-center, with players able to see the animated environments change as they follow the trail from Independence to Oregon. If players walked 10,000 steps every day, it would take more than a year for players to complete this epic journey.
The Oregon Trail: StepTracker is available for download now and is completely free. You don't need the main game installed to get your hands on this, either.
