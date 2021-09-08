What you need to know
- Oreo is collaborating with The Pokémon Company to release Pokémon-themed versions of their classic chocolate cookies.
- There are 16 Pokémon cookies to collect, with some cookies being more rare than others.
- The cookies will be available to the public starting on September 13, 2021.
If you're tired of hunting for rare Pokémon trading cards and need something new to hold your attention, Oreo may just have the answer. In one of the first limited edition cookie campaigns with limited cookie production, the famous cookie company has collaborated with The Pokémon Company to produce a series of cookies featuring famous Pokémon.
These cookies feature famous Pocket Monsters like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Piplup, Lapras and Jigglypuff, as well as the ever-coveted mythical Pokémon who spends most of their time hiding under trucks, Mew. Oreo has disclosed that some of these cookies will be "harder to find than others", with consumers perhaps needing to purchase multiple packages of cookies to obtain every Pokémon.
In all, there are 16 Pokémon to collect, so fans may have to do a lot of munching on their hunt to catch 'em all. Pre-orders were available directly from Oreo, although these have since sold out. Those who missed pre-orders need not worry, however, as these adorable cookies will be making their way to store shelves on September 13, 2021.
Will you try to collect all of these Pokémon cookies? Let us know in the comments below!
