What you need to know
- During the September Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase several upcoming titles were shown.
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps will finally release on Nintendo Switch later today.
- A physical Ori Collector's Edition will also release down the road.
- The Collector's Edition is currently available for preorder.
Nintendo held a Nintedo Direct Mini Partner Showcase today that took a look at upcoming Nintendo Switch games. The last announcement of the day was for Ori and the Will of the Wisps. This beloved platformer has already released on other platforms, but it's finally coming to Nintendo Switch later today.
Additionally, the Ori Collector's Edition was also revealed. It includes a set of Art Cards, an enamel pin, "The Flora & Fauna of Ori" field guide, a collection of production artwork, digital download cards for the soundtracks of both games, and physical editions of both Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Ori and the Blind Forest. To top things off, everything comes in a display box that has a glow-in-the-dark finish. It really is a beautiful set for any Ori fans out there.
At the time of writing this, it is only available for pre-order from iam8bit.com. It's unclear how many copies of this special edition are available, so you'll want to order quickly if you plan on getting this gorgeous collector's edition.
For Ori fans
Ori Collector's Edition
Both games and extra goodies
This purchase gives you physical copies of both Ori games along with artwork, soundtracks, and an enamel pin. To top it all off, the box it comes with is covered in a gorgeous glow-in-the-dark design.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Roomba i3 is the most affordable self-emptying vacuum from iRobot
Robot vacuums are great, but you've still got to empty the bin on most robots every time it finishes cleaning. How about an affordable robot vacuum that does that for you, as well? That's what the iRobot i3 brings to the table.
watchOS 7 brings ECG to Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and U.A.E.
Apple Watch users in a selection of new countries can now make use of the lifesaving ECG feature.
Apple's AirPods Studio headphones have been leaked and... oh dear
Twitter leaker Fudge has shared a photo that "probably" shows Apple's sports variant of its rumored AirPods Studio headphones. It's not good viewing.
Every amiibo compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. To get more out of your game, along with a high-quality figurine, check out our list of compatible Zelda amiibo.