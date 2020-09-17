Nintendo held a Nintedo Direct Mini Partner Showcase today that took a look at upcoming Nintendo Switch games. The last announcement of the day was for Ori and the Will of the Wisps. This beloved platformer has already released on other platforms, but it's finally coming to Nintendo Switch later today.

Additionally, the Ori Collector's Edition was also revealed. It includes a set of Art Cards, an enamel pin, "The Flora & Fauna of Ori" field guide, a collection of production artwork, digital download cards for the soundtracks of both games, and physical editions of both Ori and the Will of the Wisps and Ori and the Blind Forest. To top things off, everything comes in a display box that has a glow-in-the-dark finish. It really is a beautiful set for any Ori fans out there.

At the time of writing this, it is only available for pre-order from iam8bit.com. It's unclear how many copies of this special edition are available, so you'll want to order quickly if you plan on getting this gorgeous collector's edition.