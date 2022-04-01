Rovio has this week announced that bird-flinging arcade classic Angry Birds is returning to iPhone and iPad.

Widely considered one of the best iPhone games of all time, classic Angry Birds is back as a new Rovio Classics: Angry Birds game, featuring the same 2012 experience.

The company said:

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is a recreation of the game that started it all. Harkening back to the golden age of 2012, Rovio Classics: Angry Birds features all of the bird flinging satisfaction of the original Angry Birds game, now rebuilt for modern devices. Get your slingshot fingers ready for some super-satisfying bird-flinging mayhem, and a healthy dose of nostalgia.

Bringing back the classic game means users can play all 8 original episodes of Angry Birds, a total of 390 levels. There are no in-app purchases and no ads, but the game isn't free, costing $0.99 to buy. It can be downloaded and played on both iPhone and iPad. From the App Store:

The game also includes the 2010 in-app purchase expansion the Mighty Eagle, featured in the new game at no additional cost.

You can download Angry Birds here.