An unusual sign is available for auction with bidding starting at $12,000. You know with numbers like that involved this is going to be something special. This time around it's a sign from 1978 with the original Apple six-color rainbow logo. Apple Computer is written beneath the famous multi-colored Apple.

The large acrylic sign measures 48.5 x 60.5-inches so you aren't likely to put this on your office wall. But despite its age, the auctioneer lists the sign as being in "very good condition."