What you need to know
- An Apple sign is up for auction, but it's nothing like the ones you'll see at an Apple Store today.
- This sign features the famous six-color rainbow logo from somewhere around 1978.
An unusual sign is available for auction with bidding starting at $12,000. You know with numbers like that involved this is going to be something special. This time around it's a sign from 1978 with the original Apple six-color rainbow logo. Apple Computer is written beneath the famous multi-colored Apple.
The large acrylic sign measures 48.5 x 60.5-inches so you aren't likely to put this on your office wall. But despite its age, the auctioneer lists the sign as being in "very good condition."
Original Apple Computer Inc. sign, circa 1978, displaying the famous rainbow apple logo. Large sign measuring over 4′ x 5′ is one of the earliest Apple retail signs, displayed by an authorized reseller who learned about Apple by attending a computer conference in 1976. Acrylic sign in metal frame measures 48.5" x 60.5". A few surface marks, and some yellowing to background, but rainbow colors remain bright. Overall very good condition.
With biding starting at $12,000 there's no telling what price this thing will ultimately sell for. You can check the auction out for yourself and place a bid if you like. Do it soon, though. This auction ends on February 25th at 5 pm PT.
