OtterBox cases are known for having excellent smartphone protection, and PopSockets PopGrips are known for giving you a secure grip on your phone. The two companies have collaborated on several cases, and the latest is the slim and trim Figura Series. The slim form factor of the case slides easily into your pocket or bag, while the built-in PopSockets PopGrip helps prevent you from dropping your phone. The PopGrip also makes a convenient kickstand for watching videos.

Added security Otter + Pop Figura Series iPhone Case: Features

While this isn't the first collaboration between OtterBox and PopSockets, it is the one with the slimmest form factor. While I wouldn't call it an ultra-slim case, it's certainly slimmer than most of OtterBox's offerings. This means it won't be quite as protective as some of their other cases, but there is always a trade-off between thinness and protection.

The slim case is constructed from a soft, flexible, matte rubber material. It feels pleasant to the touch and is neither grippy nor slippery. There is a "belly button" dock on the back where the PopSockets PopGrip attaches. Since you screw the PopGrip on rather than attaching it with adhesive, it's quite secure. Plus, you can easily swap out your PopGrip with others in order to create different looks.

I think most people know about PopSockets by now, but in case you don't, it's a round phone grip on the back of your phone. It gives you something to hold onto when using your phone. It's especially useful for steadying the hand to take photos.

The PopGrip collapses to lay flat when not in use, but not quite flat enough for wireless charging to work with it on. I tested it with three different wireless chargers and the case alone is wireless charging compatible. But wireless charging did not work for me with the PopGrip in place.

OtterBox and PopSockets' latest collaboration is a best-of-both-worlds protective slim case with a built-in PopGrip dock.

The edges of the case surrounding the screen are raised high enough for face-down screen protection while allowing plenty of room for a screen protector. The button covers for the Sleep/Wake and volume buttons work fine. The precision camera cutout as well as generous cutouts for the mute switch, speakers, and Lightning port maintain expected functionality.

Branding on the case included an embossed OTTERBOX along one side and MADE FOR POPSOCKETS around the PopGrip dock, which you can only see when the PopGrip is extended. When you remove the PopGrip, the case looks incomplete, so I wouldn't use this case without a PopGrip attached.

The Otter + Pop Figura Series iPhone Case is only made for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max at this time. Choose from four colors: Black, Flying High (periwinkle blue), Lavender Sour (as seen in my photos), and Melon Twist (a peachy melon shade).

Convenient

Otter + Pop Figura Series iPhone Case: What I like

I find the Otter + Pop Figura Series iPhone Case extremely comfortable to use. The PopGrip may look a little odd to someone who isn't used to it, but it just feels right immediately. Whether I'm texing or extending my arm to take a group selfie, the PopGrip gives me a satisfying grip on my iPhone.

I trust the OtterBox name, and I like the new slimmer form factor here. I don't like to use a bulky case and won't do so unless I've used up all of my AppleCare+ incidents. The Figura, while not ultra-slim, is certainly slim enough to feel satisfactory for me.