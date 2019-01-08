OtterBox makes some fabulous, protective iPhone cases. PopSockets makes those round pop-up disks you can stick on the back of your phone to get an extra grip when taking selfies or to use as a kickstand. The two companies have collaborated to release a new case called Otter + Pop that combines the best of both worlds.

The OtterBox Symmetry case is a longtime favorite of mine, as it's both slim and protective. This new Otter + Pop case is an OtterBox Symmetry case with a PopSocket PopGrip built right in. The PopGrip holds a PopTop securely in place. Pull out the PopTop when you want to take a selfie or otherwise use your iPhone with one hand. You can also pull out the PopTop and use it as a kickstand when you want to watch a video. Push it back in when not in use. Since it's flush with the case, it won't add bulk to your case.