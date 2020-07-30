OtterBox is collaborating with Disney once again for a special collection of iPhone cases featuring the Sensational Six: Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy, and Donald. This new release goes along with Disney's new Mickey & Friends: Stay True global campaign for International Friendship Day on July 30.

What better symbol of friendship than the iconic Sensational Six, who have gone through decades of friendship and stayed true to one another, together? These new cases featuring Mickey and Friends are light blue with dark gray accents on the buttons, ports, and around the camera. Each case features one of the Sensational Six characters striking a pose, and it's sure to appeal to any Disney fan looking to accessorize their iPhone with their favorite Disney character.

The Mickey and Friends cases are available for the following devices:

iPhone 7/8

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Each case will cost $49.95 and you can snag one from OtterBox's website.