For something that we put against our faces on a daily basis, our smartphones are shockingly packed with microbes. OtterBox and Corning are showcasing an enhanced Amplify Glass screen protection line with EPA-registered antimicrobial technology.1

"We use our phones every day and take them with us wherever we go, including to some not entirely sanitary spaces," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "Amplify Glass now features proprietary anti-microbial technology that suppresses the growth of several common stains and odor-causing bacteria to protect the surface of the screen protector, so you don't have to give phone grime a second thought."

The antimicrobial property of Amplify screen protectors is embedded into the glass so it is able to maintain its damage resistance, optical clarity and touch sensitivity.