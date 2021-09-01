With Apple Arcade and now Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) on iOS iPhone and iPad users have several awesome video games at their disposal. While touch controls work for certain games, a controller can really make the experience more convenient during more intensive ones. Plus, there are some games out there that require a controller in order to play them. If you already have a controller around the house, mobile gaming clips can allow you to use them more conveniently. I recently had the chance to test out the Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip. It connects directly to Xbox One controllers and works beautifully.

Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip Bottom line: This is a sturdy attachment that works beautifully with the Xbox One controller. The compact size, easy installation, and wide phone compatibility make it a great accessory for any mobile gamer. The Good Folds into a compact size

Sturdy attachment to Xbox One controller

Tilts and extends arm

Compatible with most phones The Bad Expensive $30 at Amazon

Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip review: Price and availability

The Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip sells for $29.99 and can be purchased from Amazon or Otterbox's website. It's definitely pricier than many other options out there. However, since it isn't a new release, it might go on sale from time to time. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Otterbox recently came out with an updated version of this accessory, the Mobile Gaming Clip for MagSafe. It sells for $39.99 and attaches to iPhones using MagSafe technology. Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip review: What's good

This clip is effortless to install. I just slip it over the Xbox One controller and make sure the plastic on either side goes into the controller's ports. Then when I want to remove it, I just pull up on the tab on the bottom of the controller and slip it off. While installed, it is very sturdy. I shook the controller around violently just to see what would happen, and both the clip and my phone remained in place. The arm locks into place but can extend higher or lower, allowing me to get it at the perfect distance from my face. I'm also able to tilt the top of the arm so that the screen is displayed at varying degrees. This made playing games incredibly comfortable and felt natural. Once I had connected my iPhone to the Xbox One controller, I was set to play any mobile game with controller support. I love that the clip can fold up into such a compact shape. The plastic feels very durable, so I can throw it into my travel bags, purse, or pocket and not worry about it getting damaged. The actual area where the phone is held extends a couple of inches, and there are two prongs above the phone and one below to hold most iPhones and Android phones in place. These prongs manage to do this without getting in the way of the screen. There's also a textured grip here that prevents phones from sliding around. It all works together to make a very sturdy accessory. Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip review: What's not good

This is one of the most expensive mobile gaming clips I have ever seen. I could understand the price if it offered something special like wireless charging or something like that, but this is too much. That being said, it works incredibly well, and I know my phone will never fall off while installed. Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip review: Competition

The best iPhone mounting clips for controllers come in a variety of sizes. Some are specifically made for specific controllers, while others are more versatile. If you don't have a controller yet, you should get the Rotor Riot Gamepad. It's both a controller and a clip in one, and it's MFi certified. If you're simply looking for an inexpensive gaming clip for PS4 DualShock Controllers, then the OIVO Controller Phone Clip Mount is a perfect choice. It's easy to install and works with most iPhones. If you're more interested in a controller that connects to the iPhone itself, I highly recommend checking out the Razer Kishi for iPhone. It comes with various inserts allowing it to work with most iPhones, and the button layout looks and feels intuitive. In some ways, it's like it transforms your phone into a Nintendo Switch. Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip review: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You regularly play games on your phone

You already own an Xbox One controller or want to own one

You want a sturdy phone clip You shouldn't buy this if... You don't play mobile games much

You don't like the feel of Xbox One controllers

You want something less expensive. Gaming clips are really the way to go for anyone taking advantage of Apple Arcade and Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud). The Otterbox Mobile Gaming Clip is a reliable option that will really keep your phone securely in place regardless of your movements. It's easy to install and won't damage your phone or your Xbox One controller in the process. It really does make for a fantastic gaming clip. 4.5 out of 5 However, it is incredibly costly. More so than many other options out there. If you don't want to spend that much on a gaming clip for Xbox One, I suggest you look elsewhere.