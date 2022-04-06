Otterbox has this week announced a new child-proof tablet for iPad mini.

The new Otterbox EasyGrab 360° Tablet Case helps to protect your iPad mini 6 from bumps, drops, scrapes, food, and more thanks to Otterbox's trademark protection. The EasyGrab has been designed especially for use with small hands to make it more accessible.

It also features antimicrobial properties to stop the build-up of germs and diseases, and the case has been designed for easy and frequent cleaning and sanitization. The Tablet Case also comes with a multi-use stand that gives you hands-free viewing angles and convenient carrying.

The case has a durable construction with a built-in screen protector, tested to outlast and heavy-duty use. It has grip ridges for easy holding and raised edges to protect both the screen and the camera. It also has an Apple Pencil slot for easy charging access.

The new case is available from Otterbox for $60 and comes in two fun colors, Galaxy Runner Blue and Martian Green.

The rugged design could make Otterbox's EasyGrab one of the Best rugged cases for iPad mini 6 in 2022. Apple's iPad mini was released last year in September, sporting an all-new design, the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13, Center Stage, 5G, and more.