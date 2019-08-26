Otterbox, makers of the well-known and super rugged Defender line of smartphone cases, has just launched the limited edition Disney Villains Collection of the slimmer but highly protective Symmetry Series. This collection features four popular Disney villains: Scar from The Lion King, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, and Evil Queen from Snow White.

This is not the first time that Otterbox has launched limited edition cases in the Symmetry line featuring Disney characters. They have done several Disney series, including the Disney Princesses, The Incredibles, Star Wars, and even Marvel superheroes. There is even the super cute Disneyland and Walt Disney World exclusive "Disney Parks Food" Otter + Pop Symmetry Case , which you can only get by visiting either park in California or Florida.

With the new Disney Villains collection, each villain is prominently featured on the back of the case with bold and brilliant colors that are reminiscent of the '80s and a font like metal bands back in the day. There is also a foil leaf detail that makes the case give off a metallic "glow," so these cases are sure to turn some heads.

The Otterbox Symmetry Series of phone cases is less bulk than their signature Defender Series, but it still offers an amazing amount of durability and protection. They're a single-piece case with a polycarbonate shell and synthetic rubber, so it's easy to get these on and off as desired. Even though they're sleek, they're still durable and protective against drops, bumps, and fumbles. A raised bumper on the front protects the screen, all of the buttons have a clicky feel to it, and all ports are easily accessible.

If you want more information on the Otterbox Symmetry line, check out my review of the Disney Princesses Collection.

The Disney Villains cases are $59.95 each, or you can buy the entire set for $239.80 on Otterbox's website.