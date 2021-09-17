Our first glimpse of the plastic-free iPhone 13 box is here

When Apple announced iPhone 13 earlier this week it said that the boxes the phones come in will no longer be covered in plastic. That's a new move for Apple, and it's one the company says will save 600 metric tons of plastic as part of a wider goal to ditch its use completely. Now, a photo of the new iPhone 13 boxes has appeared online — and sure enough, no plastic.

Apple had this to say when announcing iPhone 13 on Tuesday:

Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, avoiding 600 metric tons of plastic and bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Shared by Twitter account @duanrui1205, the photo appears to show an image that depicts an iPhone 13 box with a paper label holding it closed. Open that label and the box will be ready to go.

Apple also says that it will be carbon neutral by 2030.

Today, Apple is carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, plans to have net zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will be 100 percent carbon neutral.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max go on sale on Friday, September 24 and are going up for pre-order in less than 30 minutes at the time of writing.