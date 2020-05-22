The Outer Worlds MoonmanSource: Private Division

  • The Outer Worlds is now available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch.
  • This version of the best-selling game from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division will be available on June 5.
  • The game is finally releasing after a significant delay earlier this year.

The Outer Worlds is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch and is now available for pre-order through Nintendo's website and through third-party retailers like Best Buy. This is in preparation for the game's release on June 5.

In the action RPG, players take on a huge, futuristic corporation in the Halcyon solar system. Build a party full of colorful characters, fight local wildlife, gain the trust or local factions, and bring a sense of stability to the system... if you so wish. There are multiple ways to play the game, which has become a trademark of developer Obisdian Entertainment, so it's good fun.

The game, which was originally set to release on the Switch on March 6, was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was one of the first games to be delayed due to the current pandemic, back before a lot of the world was under stay-at-home orders and quarantine. Publisher Private Division said that the outbreak was impacting Virtuos, which was working on the port.

Private Division also released a number of screenshots Friday of the port, which you can check out below.

Source: Private Division

Be sure to check back in to see if the port lives up to the original game, which was released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One back in October 2019. You can also check out the review from Windows Central's Jez Corden. He called the game an "instant classic."

