What you need to know
- The Outer Worlds is now available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch.
- This version of the best-selling game from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division will be available on June 5.
- The game is finally releasing after a significant delay earlier this year.
The Outer Worlds is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch and is now available for pre-order through Nintendo's website and through third-party retailers like Best Buy. This is in preparation for the game's release on June 5.
In the action RPG, players take on a huge, futuristic corporation in the Halcyon solar system. Build a party full of colorful characters, fight local wildlife, gain the trust or local factions, and bring a sense of stability to the system... if you so wish. There are multiple ways to play the game, which has become a trademark of developer Obisdian Entertainment, so it's good fun.
The game, which was originally set to release on the Switch on March 6, was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was one of the first games to be delayed due to the current pandemic, back before a lot of the world was under stay-at-home orders and quarantine. Publisher Private Division said that the outbreak was impacting Virtuos, which was working on the port.
Private Division also released a number of screenshots Friday of the port, which you can check out below.
Be sure to check back in to see if the port lives up to the original game, which was released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One back in October 2019. You can also check out the review from Windows Central's Jez Corden. He called the game an "instant classic."
Otherworldly fun
The Outer Worlds
Now play this game on the go
After a delay, The Outer Worlds, one of the best games of 2019, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. This game has you taking on corporations while bringing stability to a solar system... or not.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ shows pick up 17 Daytime Emmy nominations
Four of Apple TV+'s kid-friendly shows have been nominated for a total of 17 Daytime Emmy awards.
Microsoft sent Scott Forstall a dead fish after he rejected a job offer
Scott Forstall has revealed a bizarre story about how he interviewed with Steve Jobs at NeXT, and how Microsoft sent him a fish after he turned down a job offer from the company.
Rumor: Apple planning 'Steve Jobs Heritage Edition' of Apple Glass
Jon Prosser has suggested that Apple is planning some sort of 'Steve Jobs Heritage Edition' of Apple Glass, a rumor that has stirred much debate on Twitter.
Take your Nintendo Switch Lite on the go with these great cases
Looking to take your Nintendo Switch Lite with you on a vacation or business trip? Here are the best cases for the job.