What you need to know
- OWC has announced the Envoy Express.
- It's a small, bus-powered Thunderbolt 3 SSD enclosure.
- Users just add their own NVMe SSD and plug it in.
OWC has announced what it calls the "world's first Thunderbolt™ 3 certified bus-powered portable storage enclosure" that users can put their own NVMe SSD into. It's available to preorder now and costs $68.
For your money you'll get a small enclosure with a 10.2-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable. The enclosure opens up to reveal space for an NVMe of your choosing to be installed, with storage options of up to 4TB available via OWC's own Aura SSDs. Or you can roll our own, of course. OWC says that future drives beyond 16TB will be supported, too.
Oh, and it's super quick, too,
Whether you want to backup your growing photo and music libraries, share files, play your favorite games and movies anywhere, or even want to capture and edit up to 8K video, the Envoy Express can do it all. And it's built to support super-fast sustained data transfer rates up to 1553MB/s…often faster than a machine's internal drive performance!
At a size that makes it shorter than a ballpoint pen and built from anodized aluminum this would be the perfect companion for photographers and videographers that need quick, reliable storage while out in the field. And as a business expense it isn't a costly one – though those 16TB NVMe drives won't come cheap.
