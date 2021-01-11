OWC has announced a range of new products for Mac and PC users at CES 2021.

Envoy Pro FX

First is the Envoy Pro FX, a new waterproof and ultra-rugged SSD with speeds of up to 2800MB/s. From OWC:

By supporting the max performance capability of any interface up to 2800MB/s and built like a tank with dust/drop/waterproof certification, you can transfer gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere. The OWC Envoy Pro FX is ideal for everyone and every need for Mac and PC compatibility spanning back to 2010. Fast, tough, Bus-powered (no AC adapter needed) portability. That's a lot of features boxes checked off. The OWC Envoy Pro FX then goes to the next level by being the ideal drive for various uses and ranging from photography, video, and document storage backups to a secondary/portable OS boot drive. The perfect on-set project drive for editing dailies, multi-angled camera shots, utilizing large sample libraries within audio projects, or portable Steam games library.

The Envoy Pro FX is Plug & Play compatible with Mac and iPads, as well as Windows, Chromebooks, and Surface devices. It supports up to 2800MB/s speeds and is great for any data need you can think of. the Pro FX will be available starting at 240GB from just $169 but goes all the way up to 2TB.

USB-C Travel Dock E

Next is the Travel Dock E, a USB-C travel dock with six ports including USB 3 Type-A, HDMI 2.0, SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB-C with 100W pass through. From OWC:

Through its integrated USB-C connecting cable, the compact Travel Dock E lets you transform any location, be it a studio, classroom, boardroom, or coffee shop, into a mobile office. The OWC USB-C Travel Dock E gives you the ability to connect, charge, display, and import at will with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3-equipped computers, tablets, and phones. Based on the original award-winning OWC Travel Dock, the new OWC USB-C Travel Dock E offers fast and reliable sharing, streaming, and surfing. Nothing can quash productivity faster than slow, low-quality Wi-Fi, but the OWC USB-C Travel Dock E isn't going to let you down. Its Gigabit Ethernet port has an industry-standard connector so that you can plug in anywhere for a speedy server connection, uninterrupted downloads, and reliable file transfers.

The Travel Dock E costs $64.99.

Thunderbolt Dock

Finally, there's OWC's new Thunderbolt dock, with four Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting USB devices and monitors. You can use the dock to create up to three separate daisy chains, and it supports 90W charging through its ports. It can power up to two 4K displays, or one of 5K or higher. The Thunderbolt Dock is $249.