OWC has today unveiled its brand new Envoy Pro Elektron USB-C SSD, a bus-powered SSD that's superfast, portable, and rugged.

In a press release today the company stated:

OWC announces the new OWC Envoy Pro Elektron USB-C Bus-Powered SSD. This new portable drive puts pro-grade speeds, dust and waterproof ruggedness, and universal compatibility in the palm of your hand. The OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is the fastest, toughest mini-sized SSD in the universe. Pocket-sized tiny, this USB-C bus-powered drive is crushproof, dustproof waterproof for editing/saving personal and work files anywhere at up to 1011MB/s real-world speed.

The Envoy Pro Elektron comes with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adapter, meaning it's plug and play compatible with both Mac and PC, as well as the iPad Pro and even Chromebook tablets.

As noted, it boasts real-world speeds of up to 1011MB/s, and OWC says its advanced NVMe technology is twice as fast compared to other portable SSD solutions. It's also crushproof, dustproof, and waterproof with an IP67 rating.

OWC says the new device is "pocket-sized" for on-the-go use, and come with an LED to confirm power and activity. It also has aircraft-grade aluminum for heat dissipation and a three-year limited warranty.

The new OWC Envoy Pro Elektron is available from MacSales now, and comes in capacities of 240Gb and 480GB, starting at $99. OWC also says it plans to ship a 1TB and a 2TB version in November.