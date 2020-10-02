For the first time, there's a hub that takes a single Thunderbolt 4 port and turns it into multiple Thunderbolt ports. Oh, and a USB-A port as well.

The new OWC Thunderbolt Hub might be designed for PCs with Thunderbolt 4 ports, but there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to it in the Mac world. For starters, it's likely future Intel Macs will use chips that support Thunderbolt 4 and even if they don't, there's always Apple silicon down the line. And anyway, who doesn't get excited about new hubs like this?

When we do get a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 support, we're in for a treat.