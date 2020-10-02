What you need to know
- OWC announced its new Thunderbolt Hub.
- It takes a single Thunderbolt port and turns it into three.
- There's a single USB-A port for those people who need it.
For the first time, there's a hub that takes a single Thunderbolt 4 port and turns it into multiple Thunderbolt ports. Oh, and a USB-A port as well.
The new OWC Thunderbolt Hub might be designed for PCs with Thunderbolt 4 ports, but there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to it in the Mac world. For starters, it's likely future Intel Macs will use chips that support Thunderbolt 4 and even if they don't, there's always Apple silicon down the line. And anyway, who doesn't get excited about new hubs like this?
When we do get a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 support, we're in for a treat.
You can connect and charge nearly anything via this compact hub through a single port on your Thunderbolt 4 equipped PC. Dual 4K displays or one 5K/6K/8K display, high-performance storage including NVMe solutions, A/V mixers, phone or tablet, even desktop accessories like a keyboard or mouse are all fair game. Accessories with past, present or future USB or Thunderbolt interfaces — all connect to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub.
Just, you know. Ignore all that PC stuff.
That all sounds pretty stellar and you can pre-order a fancy new OWC Thunderbolt Hub direct right now. It'll cost $149 when it ships in late October.
