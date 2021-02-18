OWC has released a new Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C cable to take the guesswork out of buying connectors for USB-C devices.

Take the guesswork out of what cables you need for your entire technology setup. The OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is a plug and play safe solution for connecting any Mac, PC, iPad, Chromebook, or Surface tablet with a Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port to any device, display, or power supply with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port. With lab test certified 100% universal USB-C compatibility and performance, whatever your devices – this Type C to Type C connection solution ensures you'll always have the right cable that simply works.

The $27.99 cable is 100% USB-C compatible, so will work with any Mac, PC, iPad, Chromebook, Surface, and more, as long as they support USB-C, USB4, Thunderbolt 3, or Thunderbolt 4. It's good for 100W of charging power and can support USB-C displays of up to 8K.

The big USP of this cable is its compatibility:

The Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 technology era upon us so you need to make the right connection to get the most from the latest and greatest devices. You also want to make sure you can connect all your existing devices that have years of useful life ahead. The OWC Thunderbolt 4 Cable fully supports all the awesome features of Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, while also being fully backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3 hosts and devices. It's truly the universal Thunderbolt / USB-C connection cable For All Computerkind™.

The new cable comes in black and is just 0.8m long.

OWC 0.8M Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable