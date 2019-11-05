What you need to know
- OWC has long been a go-to source of solid, quality Mac parts and accessories.
- The company has a new Thunderbolt 3 dock out.
- It has all of the ports video professionals need.
Apple part and accessory maker OWC is out with a new Thunderbolt 3 dock (via 9to5Mac). Perfectly named the Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock, this thing comes fully loaded with ports and connections and is specifically designed to be used by those who work in media.
Pro-level docking stations should be ready to handle any situation that you encounter in a production workflow. The OWC Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock is your on-location and post production "mission control" with an unrivaled combination of super-fast 10Gb Ethernet, CFast and SD card readers, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, three USB 3.1 ports, and full support for eSATA devices and drives.
The list of ports this dock offers is lengthy and complete. If you need to plug it into a Mac, the chances are good that you can plug it into this dock instead. Features include:
-
Lightning-fast 40Gb/s transfer speeds – (2) Thunderbolt 3 ports
-
Easy media ingest at speeds up to 370MB/s – CFast 2.0 Card Reader and SD 4.0 Card Reader
-
Bandwidth to edit from your server – 10Gb/s Ethernet port
-
Power while working – 60W notebook charging
-
Connect your peripherals – (3) USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports
-
See your work – Connect two 4K displays or one 5K display
-
Securely powered – locking power connection
-
Multi-bay external drive access – eSATA port with port multiplier support
-
Thunderbolt certified for Mac and Windows
You can order a Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock to call your very own direct from OWC now. It'll set you back $349.99, but if it can make your life easier and make work quicker, that's a small price to pay.
