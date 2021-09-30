OWC today announced a new adapter that can take a single Thunderbolt port and turn it into two DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, perfect for powering up to two 8K displays at the same time.

The adapter, which is available for $78 from OWC, is a little black puck that can be used with Macs as well as iPads, although the latter is limited to just a single display.

With the new OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter, you'll be amazed when your eyes see up to 8K resolution delivered by the OWC Thunderbolt Dual DisplayPort Adapter. By utilizing the latest DisplayPort 1.4 technology, this high-performance adapter delivers up to 4x higher resolution than DisplayPort 1.2. All you need is a single Thunderbolt port to plug it in, and this little wonder's compact size and bus-powered convenience will open a world of possibilities.

In terms of resolution, users can expect 4K at 60Hz for the most part, while 8K at 30Hz is as much as you're going to get if you're using two monitors — and even then, only with Display Stream Compression (DSC) enabled.

Single display up to 8K @ 30Hz or 8K @ greater than 30Hz with DSC

Dual display up to 4K @ 60Hz, 4K @ 144Hz with DSC, or 8K with DSC

Additionally, the new adapter is BUS-powered, meaning you won't need to take an additional power supply when you're on the move.

Whether you're using this with an iPad Pro or a Mac, this is a great addition to anyone's arsenal if they need to spend time powering external displays and have a Thunderbolt port to spare.