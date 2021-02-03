Pad & Quill Airpods Max Leather Case StandSource: Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill, maker of popular Apple accessories, has announced its newest cases for the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro headphones.

The AirPods Max Leather Case features American full-grain leather on the outside with ballistic nylon cloth on the inside that includes "a protective thick foam layer and center crush-resistant core column." Pad and Quill says that owners will be able to clean the interior cloth of the case to ensure that it does not discolor the AirPods earcups.

As with any good AirPods Max case, the interior features two magnets that put the headphones into ultra low power mode. The inside of the case also has a pocket to store a power cord and brick as well as an opening at the bottom to charge the headphones while they are in the case. The case can also be flipped over to be used as a stand for the AirPods Max.

The Little Brief AirPods Pro Case is "hand stitched from a single piece of full grain leather" and features a handle to attach it to a keychain or carabiner as well as a magnet to snap it together. The interior is made out of suede to softly protect your AirPods Pro wireless headphones. It is also compatible with Qi wireless charging.

The AirPods Max Leather Case comes in Chestnut and Whiskey and costs $130. The Little Brief AirPods Pro Case also comes in Chestnut and Whiskey and costs $50. You can preorder the new Pad & Quill AirPods Pro and AirPods Max cases on the Pad & Quill website.

