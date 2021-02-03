What you need to know Pad & Quill has debuted new leather cases for the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro.

The cases feature American full-grain leather and are customized to match the features of each product.

Pad & Quill, maker of popular Apple accessories, has announced its newest cases for the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro headphones. The AirPods Max Leather Case features American full-grain leather on the outside with ballistic nylon cloth on the inside that includes "a protective thick foam layer and center crush-resistant core column." Pad and Quill says that owners will be able to clean the interior cloth of the case to ensure that it does not discolor the AirPods earcups.