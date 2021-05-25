Panasonic has today announced a firmware update that will bring Apple Pro Res RAW video recording to its GH5S LUMIX camera.

In a press release the company stated:

Panasonic has announced that it will release new firmware update programs for its LUMIX GH5S, G9 and G100 cameras to enhance the functions and usability. Further to announcing the release of its new LUMIX GH5M2 and the development of the LUMIX GH6, Panasonic is committed to further enhancing its current G Series line up performance through free-of-charge firmware updates.

The new firmware will be available from LUMIX Global Customer Support from June 9. Specifically, it will allow RAW video data output over HDMI:

Firmware 2.0 will enable the GH5S to capture Apple Pro Res RAW video recording over HDMI to the Atomos Ninja V.

As the release notes users will need the Atomos Ninja V to capture RAW over HDMI, as well as software capable of editing the format in order to work with it.