What you need to know
- Panasonic is updating one of its cameras with Apple ProRes RAW video recording.
- The LUMIX GH5S will be able to capture the format over HDMI to an Atomos Ninja V.
- Apple's ProRes RAW format applies ProRes compression to RAW images.
Panasonic has today announced a firmware update that will bring Apple Pro Res RAW video recording to its GH5S LUMIX camera.
In a press release the company stated:
Panasonic has announced that it will release new firmware update programs for its LUMIX GH5S, G9 and G100 cameras to enhance the functions and usability.
Further to announcing the release of its new LUMIX GH5M2 and the development of the LUMIX GH6, Panasonic is committed to further enhancing its current G Series line up performance through free-of-charge firmware updates.
The new firmware will be available from LUMIX Global Customer Support from June 9. Specifically, it will allow RAW video data output over HDMI:
Firmware 2.0 will enable the GH5S to capture Apple Pro Res RAW video recording over HDMI to the Atomos Ninja V.
As the release notes users will need the Atomos Ninja V to capture RAW over HDMI, as well as software capable of editing the format in order to work with it.
ProRes and ProRes RAW are Apple's own video formats popular with videographers, from Apple:
Apple ProRes is one of the most popular video formats in professional video production and post-production. ProRes is a codec technology developed by Apple for high-quality, high-performance editing in Final Cut Pro. Apple ProRes RAW applies ProRes compression technology to RAW image data from the camera sensor. This delivers the flexibility of RAW video with the incredible performance of ProRes in a format ideal for high-dynamic-range (HDR) content creation.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New Mac mini renders reveal awesome rumored redesign
New Mac mini renders from serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser have given life to rumors Apple plans to refresh the Mac mini with a new generation of Apple silicon in the near future.
New renders show how stunning a 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1X chip could be
New renders of what we're hoping will be a new 16-inch MacBook Pro make it look like the stunner the lineup deserves.
This iOS 15 concept will have you even more pumped for WWDC21!
A new iOS 15 concept imagines what the software update could be like if we get everything on our wishlist.
How will you attach your AirTag to the item you wish to track?
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.