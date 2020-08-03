What you need to know
- Apple Card customers can get 3% Daily Cash at Panera Bread.
- They'll need to use Apple Pay to do it.
- This is the first time the offer has been made by a restaurant.
Restaurant Panera Bread has announced that anyone paying using their Apple Card and Apple Pay will receive 3% Daily Cash from now on. This marks the first time such an offer has been made by a restaurant.
The deal is available whether someone uses Apple Pay and Apple Card in the Panera Bread app, in a restaurant, or on the web.
"Panera aims for each guest experience to be simple, easy and fast," said George Hanson, Panera's Chief Digital Officer. "More guests than ever are digitizing their wallets and opting for contactless payments as part of our new normal, and Panera wants to be part of that solution. As a brand committed to value, we are excited to be the first restaurant bringing our guests 3% Daily Cash on Apple Card when they purchase their favorite Panera soups, salads and sandwiches."
Panera Bread joins a growing list of companies that offer increased levels of Daily Cash when customers use their Apple Card and Apple Pay. Others include Nike, Walgreens, Uber, and Apple itself.
Apple Card customers also get Daily Cash every time they use their card, too.
- Get 3% back on everything you buy from Apple, whether you buy it at an Apple Store, apple.com, the App Store, or iTunes. That includes games, in-app purchases, and services like your Apple Music subscription and iCloud storage plan. And get 3% at select partners when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay. Just like you do at Apple.
- Get 2% back every time you buy something using Apple Pay. That's in every category, with no limits. Imagine all the things you use a credit card for every day. You'll get 2% back on just about everything.
- If you happen to come across a store, website, or app that doesn't take Apple Pay yet, use your titanium Apple Card to get 1% of those purchases back in the form of Daily Cash.
Do you have your own Apple Card yet?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
