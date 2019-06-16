This year's E3 2019 was full of retro revivals, one of the most surprising of which was the return of Panzer Dragoon after over twenty years. Sega's on-rails shooter is getting a full remake for the Nintendo Switch, allowing you to step into the shoes of Kail Fluge once more and take control of the blue armored dragon he rides in a strange quest to stop a continued reign of violence. Though some may be aching with nostalgia at the sight of Panzer Dragoon, a number of folks have likely never seen this title before. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming remake: What is Panzer Dragoon?

Panzer Dragoon is the first game in a series from Sega that initially released for the Sega Saturn in 1995. It was remade for the PC in 1997 and again for the PS2 in 2006, but that version was only released in Japan. Though it's a short game in total playtime, Panzer Dragoon went on to spawn a very successful series, and its upcoming remake may include even more mechanics or levels that we've never seen before. What is the story of the game?

The main character, Keil Fluge, is hunting in the wilderness when a strange series of events put him into contact with an enormous blue armored dragon and its dying rider. As he falls, he communicates to Keil that a rival black dragon he has seen must not be allowed to reach a certain black tower at the center of the Empire in which he lives. Keil agrees to take on this quest, partners with the blue dragon, and starts off in pursuit of the black dragon toward the tower. As he pursues the dragon, Keil comes into contact with the various forces at war in the world, the ruling Imperials and strange ancient monsters and machines. The ongoing war has damaged much of the world, and it seems Keil's role as the rider of the blue dragon may prevent further destruction. How do you play?

Panzer Dragoon takes place across a series of six levels where you control the blue dragon in on-rails shooter gameplay. You'll be given control of an aiming reticule as Keil flies with his dragon, and you'll use that to shoot enemies that fly at you as you move across a pre-determined path. Boss battles will also occur where you'll need to take down a much larger and more powerful enemy over a longer period of time. You'll have two main weapons at your disposal: Keil's gun, and a laser beam fired by the dragon that can do much more damage. What's new in the Nintendo Switch version?

So far, we don't have a lot of details about what will be different in the Nintendo Switch version of Panzer Dragoon. We do know that it is a brand new remake and not just an HD remaster, so aside from having improved visuals there will likely be a myriad of other adjustments in various areas to fine-tune the gameplay and story of a title that's now more than two decades old. We'll have to wait for more details to see what those are. When can I get it? Panzer Dragoon for Nintendo Switch will release sometime this winter. It does not yet have an official release date, pre-orders, or pricing details.