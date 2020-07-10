During today's Nintendo Treehouse Live, additional gameplay for Paper Mario: The Origami King was shown. The stream showed more details about the Battle Ring System which requires players to rotate the circular board and position enemies for the perfect attack. If enemies are positioned correctly, Mario's attacks receive a 1.5 damage boost.

Toads can be found througout the game folded into various origami shapes. The stream showed them as being folded into anything from butterflies to dogs. Mario can unravel them by smacking them with a hammer. The plumber will also collect confetti as he runs around various locations. He can then use it to fill holes in the diorama-like world. Paper Mario: The Origami King is set to release on July 17, 2020.

Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria

In addition to showing new Paper Mario gameplay, the Nintendo Treehouse Live revealed a new game that's being developed by WayForward for Nintendo Switch: Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria. This game is based off of the Bakugan TV show and toys. Players compete by sending massive creatures into battle and collecting BakuCores to land powerful attacks. No release date was given for Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria.