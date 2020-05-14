Paper Mario ImageSource: Nintendo

  • A new Paper Mario game has been announced.
  • It's titled Paper Mario: The Origami King and is coming to Nintendo Switch.
  • It's set to release on July 17.

Nintendo often decides to save big announcements for Nintendo Direct showcases. Other times, just dropping the info out into the world will suffice. It's with the latter approach that Nintendo has announced Paper Mario: The Origami King for Nintendo Switch. You can check out the reveal trailer for the game below.

The story has you teaming up with former enemies like Bowser in order to combat the Folded Soldiers. You can use new abilities like the 1000 fold arms to solve puzzles, while combat uses a turn-based ring system.

Paper Mario: The Origami King is set to release on July 17, 2020. It'll be interesting to see if this brand-new Paper Mario game is followed up by the rumored Mario remasters coming to Nintendo Switch later in 2020.

